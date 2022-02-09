Are you supporting your disabled workers well enough?

Two in five disabled people are not getting enough help from their employer, new research has found.

If you have a health condition or disability, or your employer is legally obligated to provide you with additional support at work – known as “reasonable adjustments”. These reasonable adjustments vary but may include specialist equipment or special arrangements around how their working day is organised – for example, someone with chronic back problems may have rest time scheduled into their timetable, or the flexibility to take time off when needed.