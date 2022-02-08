Tesla HR accused of punishing staff who complained of 'rampant' racism

HR bosses at Tesla have been accused of ignoring complaints of racism from employees, and instead punishing the staff who raise the allegations, reports have said.
The Daily Beast and the LA Times, among multiple publications, have reported that several former staff at the electric car making giant were subjected to racial abuse, only to see no action when the matters were escalated to human resources.
