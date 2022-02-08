Staff could pay THOUSANDS to save jobs as 'fire & rehire' plan causes fury

Workers at one of the UK's most renowned charities are facing a choice between losing their jobs or shelling out thousands of pounds to stay employed, a union has said.
Chiefs at trade union Unite say The Duke of Edinburgh Award's (DofE) 'fire and rehire' plans will involve scrapping its fleet of company cars and forcing regional workers to buy their own.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.