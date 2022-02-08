3 in 4 Brits admit to ghosting a potential employer

Three-quarters (75%) of Brits have admitted to “ghosting” an employer or potential employer. Ghosting refers to the process of someone abruptly ceasing communications with them and ignoring calls or emails.

People analytics company Visier polled 1,000 people who’ve been job-hunting over the past 18 months and found that ghosting has become an accepted phenomenon in the workplace, with seven per cent of Brits admitting to ghosting an employer in the past 18 months, 30% ghosting a potential employer and ten per cent to both.