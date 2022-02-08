HR & Benefits Publication of the Year

Straight to voicemail | 3 in 4 Brits admit to ghosting a potential employer

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
3 in 4 Brits admit to ghosting a potential employer

Three-quarters (75%) of Brits have admitted to “ghosting” an employer or potential employer. Ghosting refers to the process of someone abruptly ceasing communications with them and ignoring calls or emails.

People analytics company Visier polled 1,000 people who’ve been job-hunting over the past 18 months and found that ghosting has become an accepted phenomenon in the workplace, with seven per cent of Brits admitting to ghosting an employer in the past 18 months, 30% ghosting a potential employer and ten per cent to both.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Ceridian VP on the trends that could shape the world of work
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Insights | Ceridian VP on the trends that could shape the world of work

  • Feature
  • 4 mins read
Become a better hiring manager
Eploy
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Talent | Become a better hiring manager

  • Insight
  • 3 mins read
HR experts predict 2022 employment trends
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Bloomberg, giffgaff & Zurich | HR experts predict 2022 employment trends

  • Long Read
  • 7 mins read
The power of employee skills development in 2022
LinkedIn Learning
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Feature | The power of employee skills development in 2022

  • Magazine
  • 6 mins read
Working together through change: Recruit with diversity
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Working together through change: Recruit with diversity

  • Webinar
  • Watch On Demand
Unchartered territory: Mapping a way through the Post-COVID skills crisis
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Unchartered territory: Mapping a way through the Post-COVID skills crisis

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence