Royal calls for action on worker wellbeing after admitting to burnout struggles

Prince Harry has called on employers to do more to protect their staff’s mental health, after revealing he has recently suffered from burnout.
As reported by several publications, the Duke of Sussex, who has been consistently vocal about his experiences with poor mental health, was speaking during a live stream in his role as Chief Impact Officer at behavioural technology firm BetterUp, alongside the company’s CEO Alexi Robichaux and tennis star Serena Williams.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.