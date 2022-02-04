HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Should HR introduce a 'right to switch off'?

This week's, podcast host, Erik Niewierowski, sits down with HR Grapevine's Head of Content, Kieran Howells, to discuss the growing call for a 'right to switch off' in the workplace.

With many European countries now creating legislation around the need for a bolder separation between work and home life, the concept seems to be taking hold. However, strong arguments exist both for and against a 'right to switch off', so should your organisation implement it? Listen to this week's podcast to find out...

