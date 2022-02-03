Staff offered three months paid leave - how can this help HR?

This Daily Comment piece looks into Monzo’s latest paid leave policy for staff. It includes:

Details of what the online bank is offering staff.

Comments from the firm’s People Experience Director.

Insight from industry experts about how this could benefit wellbeing and help the firm’s attraction and retention strategy.

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including: