Work overload | UK staff receive up to 10 out-of-hours emails every day

UK staff receive up to 10 out-of-hours emails every day

British employees receive five to ten work-related emails out of office hours every single day, a new poll has revealed.

Technology provider Fasthosts polled 2,000 employees, and the shocking results reveal that office workers are finding it difficult to strike a work-life balance with almost half of respondents (49.2%) receiving five to ten work emails outside their normal working hours.

