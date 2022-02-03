CNN exec's secret office romance puts workplace relationships under the spotlight

The president of CNN has resigned after it emerged he failed to disclose a relationship with another top executive, the New York Times has reported.

Jeff Zucker ended his nine-year-long tenure at the helm of one of America’s biggest media companies after his secret was discovered during a separate investigation into the conduct of Chris Cuomo, the ex-CNN anchor who was sacked in December over his involvement in the political affairs of his brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, the NYT said.