HR & Benefits Publication of the Year

Perks over pay | Half of staff would sacrifice part of their salary for better benefits

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Half of staff would sacrifice part of their salary for better benefits

One in two employees would sacrifice more of their basic salary to get a personalised employee benefits package, new research from global life insurance provider MetLife has found.

The research was conducted as part of MetLife’s Re:Me report, which looks at how the pandemic has shifted attitudes in the workplace. Among its findings is the discovery that 69% of employers say they’d work harder for an employer who provided benefits that were tailored to their individual needs.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Should your office Christmas party go ahead?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Omicron update | Should your office Christmas party go ahead?

  • Feature
  • 4 mins read
Fertility in the workplace
Generali UK Employee Benefits
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Normalising a complex issue | Fertility in the workplace

  • Insight
  • 5 mins read
Firm to roll out paid leave for grandparents - here's the HR thinking
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Saga | Firm to roll out paid leave for grandparents - here's the HR thinking

  • News
  • 3 mins read
How to use benefits & rewards to stop the Great Resignation
Blackhawk Network
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

PODCAST | How to use benefits & rewards to stop the Great Resignation

  • Podcast
  • 1 mins read
How to support working carers
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

How to support working carers

  • Webinar
  • Watch On Demand
Total Reward Statement: Showing Employees Your True Investment
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Total Reward Statement: Showing Employees Your True Investment

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence