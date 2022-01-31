Firm embroiled in HR furore as disabled worker wins £45k discrimination payout

An ex-Tesco worker has been awarded a huge pay-out after a tribunal ruled he was the victim of disability discrimination.
As first reported by Teeside Live, Craig West has been awarded more than £45,000 following a legal ruling, which found he was discriminated against by bosses at the supermarket where he worked.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.