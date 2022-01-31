HR & Benefits Publication of the Year

Tesco | Firm embroiled in HR furore as disabled worker wins £45k discrimination payout

Firm embroiled in HR furore as disabled worker wins £45k discrimination payout

An ex-Tesco worker has been awarded a huge pay-out after a tribunal ruled he was the victim of disability discrimination.

As first reported by Teeside Live, Craig West has been awarded more than £45,000 following a legal ruling, which found he was discriminated against by bosses at the supermarket where he worked.

