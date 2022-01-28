HR & Benefits Publication of the Year

'Definitely getting sacked' | Worker caught red-handed after faking COVID test to go clubbing

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Worker caught red-handed after faking COVID test to go clubbing

An employee’s attempt to use a fake COVID test result to get out of work was foiled after her boss saw pictures of her clubbing on social media, The Sun has reported.

In a now-viral TikTok video, a British woman, identified as Ellie, explained she had sent her boss a fake positive PCR test, in a bid to get out of working and go on a night out with friends instead.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Should your office Christmas party go ahead?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Omicron update | Should your office Christmas party go ahead?

  • Feature
  • 4 mins read
Why workplace training should be a priority for 2022
iHASCO
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

New values | Why workplace training should be a priority for 2022

  • Insight
  • 5 mins read
Firms scrap Christmas parties due to Covid variant - should you?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Omicron | Firms scrap Christmas parties due to Covid variant - should you?

  • News
  • 3 mins read
The debate over vaccine mandates in the workplace
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

PODCAST | The debate over vaccine mandates in the workplace

  • Podcast
  • 1 mins read
The Great Resignation: How to attract and retain deskless workers
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The Great Resignation: How to attract and retain deskless workers

  • Webinar
  • Watch On Demand
Performance Management Report 2022
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Performance Management Report 2022

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence