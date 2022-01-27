Shocking data reveals how many staff steal from their workplace

If you’ve ever left a stapler on your desk, only for it to disappear without trace, never to be seen again, you’re not alone! Employee theft is rife in the UK – new data has revealed that nearly 19 incidents of employee theft per day have been reported to the police since 2019.

The data was compiled by StandOut CV, using Freedom of Information requests submitted to 45 UK police forces. Although nearly 19,000 incidents of employee theft were found to have been reported between 2019 and October 2021, thefts did decrease by 35% between 2019 and 2020, with 5,935 incidents of employee theft reported in 2020 compared to 9,134 in 2019. Comparing the nine months of 2021 to 2020, the data showed that the figure had dropped by a further 37%.