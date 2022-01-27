How BT Group's recruitment drive could help HR

This Daily Comment piece takes a look at BT Group's plans to recruit more apprentices and graduates this year. It includes:

A run through of the telecommunication firm’s plans to recruit and how this could support the business’ ambition to extend its 5G network around the UK

Insight from Debbie White, Chief Human Resources Officer at BT Group

A look at how hiring apprentice and graduate talent could help HR.

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including: