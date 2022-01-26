UK's top firms failing to tackle staff poverty despite big social pledges

The UK’s biggest companies are failing to address in-work poverty, despite promising to boost their ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) commitments, a think tank has warned.

A new white paper from the Social Market Foundation (SMF) has drawn attention to the scale of in-work poverty in the UK and London today, what drives it, and the impact it has. It is a part of a wider project – created in partnership with Trust for London – to develop a new benchmark that helps businesses tackle in-work poverty.