UK's top firms failing to tackle staff poverty despite big social pledges

The UK’s biggest companies are failing to address in-work poverty, despite promising to boost their ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) commitments, a think tank has warned.
A new white paper from the Social Market Foundation (SMF) has drawn attention to the scale of in-work poverty in the UK and London today, what drives it, and the impact it has. It is a part of a wider project – created in partnership with Trust for London – to develop a new benchmark that helps businesses tackle in-work poverty.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.