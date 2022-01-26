Nearly half of bosses would rehire workers they once SACKED

With bosses facing a skills shortage, many of them are thinking the previously unthinkable and considering re-hiring a worker they’ve already sacked.
As many as nine in every 20 managers in the tech sector would consider hiring an employee they’d previously let go, according to research by Randstad UK. The recruiting firm surveyed 500 tech managers and found that although a high proportion would consider taking on staff members they’d let go, a higher proportion (55%) would not.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.