Boomerang employees | Nearly half of bosses would rehire workers they once SACKED

Nearly half of bosses would rehire workers they once SACKED

With bosses facing a skills shortage, many of them are thinking the previously unthinkable and considering re-hiring a worker they’ve already sacked.

As many as nine in every 20 managers in the tech sector would consider hiring an employee they’d previously let go, according to research by Randstad UK. The recruiting firm surveyed 500 tech managers and found that although a high proportion would consider taking on staff members they’d let go, a higher proportion (55%) would not.

