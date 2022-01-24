John Lewis refuses to join rivals in cutting sick pay for unjabbed staff

John Lewis has vowed to continue paying all staff full sick-pay for COVID-related absences, regardless of whether they’ve been vaccinated, the BBC has reported.
The retail giant’s Operations Director, Andrew Murphy, confirmed in LinkedIn post that the firm had no plans to follow industry rivals in cutting sick pay based on vaccination status, stating “we don’t believe it’s right” to do so.
