HR & Benefits Publication of the Year

Mass walkout | Half of UK workers may quit this year - THIS is why

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Half of UK workers may quit this year - THIS is why

Half of all the workers in the UK are considering leaving their job this year in search of a better work/life balance, shocking new research has revealed.

As the ‘Great Resignation’ rages on with no sign of abating, a poll commissioned by chewing gum brand Airwaves, and reported by City AM, shows that going back to ‘business as usual’ at the end of the pandemic is highly unlikely. Two-thirds of the 2,000 adults surveyed said they’d re-evaluated their career as a result of COVID – and London is where most dissatisfaction is felt, with 63% of Londoners surveyed looking to quit.

