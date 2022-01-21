Worker admits 'playing games all day' after secretly automating their £66k job

An IT worker earning more than £66,000 per year claims to have built a programme to do their job for them, without their boss realising.
As reported by Gaming Bible, the anonymous worker claims to spend their days playing video games – all the while earning circa £66,000 ($90,000) after automating their job whilst working from home.
