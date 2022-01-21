HR & Benefits Publication of the Year

WFH hack | Worker admits 'playing games all day' after secretly automating their £66k job

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Worker admits 'playing games all day' after secretly automating their £66k job

An IT worker earning more than £66,000 per year claims to have built a programme to do their job for them, without their boss realising.

As reported by Gaming Bible, the anonymous worker claims to spend their days playing video games – all the while earning circa £66,000 ($90,000) after automating their job whilst working from home.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Ceridian VP on the trends that could shape the world of work
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Insights | Ceridian VP on the trends that could shape the world of work

  • Feature
  • 4 mins read
Why your recruitment process needs HR software
Natural HR
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Candidate sourcing | Why your recruitment process needs HR software

  • Insight
  • 4 mins read
HR experts predict 2022 employment trends
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Bloomberg, giffgaff & Zurich | HR experts predict 2022 employment trends

  • Long Read
  • 7 mins read
Making onboarding better, faster and safer
Sterling
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Feature | Making onboarding better, faster and safer

  • Magazine
  • 6 mins read
Top HR Metrics for driving business decision-making
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Top HR Metrics for driving business decision-making

  • Webinar
  • Watch On Demand
Fear or Confidence: Take a new look at pay
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Fear or Confidence: Take a new look at pay

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence