Overcoming the 'January Blues' within your workforce

In January, the nights are long and the days are short. It's cold, often overcast, and the joys of the festive period are slowly fading, replaced by tighter budgets and the prospect of another challenging year ahead - compounded by the continuation of the pandemic.

In other words, it's quite natural to find that the workforce is suffering from the 'January Blues'. So, what can HR do to lift spirits and improve the wellbeing of workers? In this podcast, Head of Content Kieran Howells and Editor of myGrapevine Sophie Parrott offer up solutions, with the help of expert John Ryan, CEO of Healthy Place to Work.

