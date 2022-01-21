HR & Benefits Publication of the Year

Redrow | Group HRD on the firm's volunteering pledge - here's how this can help HR

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Group HRD on the firm's volunteering pledge - here's how this can help HR

This Daily Comment piece takes a look housebuilder Redrow’s volunteering pledge. It includes:

  • A look at the firm’s colleague ‘1,000 Days’ volunteering pledge.

  • Insight from the Group HR Director on what the pledge aims to achieve.

  • Detail on how volunteering in general can benefit the HR agenda.

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including:

More Related

Upgrade to access

Already a member?

This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.

myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.

  • Access to exclusive member-only content including:
    • The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
    • Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
  • Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
  • Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of our award-winning Magazine and other publications.

First month just £1! *

Join myGrapevine+ Now
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £1 for first month, then £22.99 per month. One time use only.

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

Related Content

How this divisive policy can work for employers & be more than just 'sexy' branding
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The 'unlimited leave' debate | How this divisive policy can work for employers & be more than just 'sexy' branding

Feature
8 mins read
Fertility in the workplace
Generali UK Employee Benefits
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Normalising a complex issue | Fertility in the workplace

Insight
5 mins read
The Changing Face of Health Cash Plans
Medicash
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Insight | The Changing Face of Health Cash Plans

Magazine
3 mins read
Salesforce launches new LGBT+ staff benefits - here's what they are
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Exclusive Q&A | Salesforce launches new LGBT+ staff benefits - here's what they are

News
4 mins read
The Candidate Experience: 6 Elements to Win Top Talent
Modern Hire
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The Candidate Experience: 6 Elements to Win Top Talent

Webinar
Register Now
HR's role in the new world of work: What next for HR?
Sage
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

HR's role in the new world of work: What next for HR?

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence