As WFH guidance ends, THIS is how workers feel about returning to the office

Workers across the UK are returning to the office for the first time since December after the ending of ‘Plan B’ measures.
As reported by multiple publications, the Prime Minister told MPs in Parliament yesterday that work-from-home guidance would be scrapped immediately, and rules on face coverings in classrooms would also be scrapped in England.
