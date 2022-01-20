78% of employers use monitoring tools to track staff work rates

A new report has found that a staggering 78% of employers are using employee monitoring tools to track work performance and activity.
A study by Instant Offices looked into the different employee monitoring trends that are currently going on in the workplace, and found that, in addition to the use of employee monitoring tools, 94% of employers track emails – and 73% of those companies surveyed say that stored recordings of emails, calls and messages have affected individuals’ performance reviews.
