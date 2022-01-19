HR & Benefits Publication of the Year

Wage rises not keeping pace with the cost of living

Wage rises not keeping pace with the cost of living

New data shows that wages are not rising in line with inflation – and in fact, in real terms, average weekly wages fell last year. The BBC reports that regular pay, excluding bonuses and adjusted for inflation, fell one per cent in November compared to the same month in the previous year.

Although the latest data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) shows that wages rose in the year to November 2021, they did not keep pace with the increase in the cost of living.

