Will the UK's four-day week trial improve wellbeing and SLASH burnout?

A six-month trial period of a four-day working week has been launched across the UK, in a bid to improve employee wellbeing and productivity.
As reported by the Metro, around 30 British companies are taking part in the pilot scheme, which will see staff earn the same pay while working one day less per week. Workers will only be required to maintain the same productivity levels expected of them from a five-day week.
