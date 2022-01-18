3 in 5 have taken long-term leave because of toxic culture

New research has found that two-thirds (61%) of people who’ve experienced a toxic workplace have ended up taking long-term leave.
Conducted by Culture Shift, an impact software business that exists to lead a positive change in organisational culture, the research looks at the true cost a negative workplace culture can have on organisations and their people.
