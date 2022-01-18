HR & Benefits Publication of the Year

Wellbeing | 3 in 5 have taken long-term leave because of toxic culture

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
3 in 5 have taken long-term leave because of toxic culture

New research has found that two-thirds (61%) of people who’ve experienced a toxic workplace have ended up taking long-term leave.

Conducted by Culture Shift, an impact software business that exists to lead a positive change in organisational culture, the research looks at the true cost a negative workplace culture can have on organisations and their people.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

How this divisive policy can work for employers & be more than just 'sexy' branding
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The 'unlimited leave' debate | How this divisive policy can work for employers & be more than just 'sexy' branding

  • Feature
  • 8 mins read
10 ways to improve your strategy for employee retention
Primalogik
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Organisational branding | 10 ways to improve your strategy for employee retention

  • Insight
  • 4 mins read
Understanding the health and wellbeing of UK employees
Benenden Health
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Insight | Understanding the health and wellbeing of UK employees

  • Magazine
  • 4 mins read
Half of staff 'in favour of a festive lockdown' to protect mental health
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'Running on empty' | Half of staff 'in favour of a festive lockdown' to protect mental health

  • News
  • 4 mins read
A Holistic Approach to Workplace Health and Wellbeing
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

A Holistic Approach to Workplace Health and Wellbeing

  • Webinar
  • Register Now
Future Proofing Your Organisation: Creating an Employee Engagement AND Happiness Strategy
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Future Proofing Your Organisation: Creating an Employee Engagement AND Happiness Strategy

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence