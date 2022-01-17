Microsoft orders probe into sexual harassment claims & Bill Gates' conduct

Microsoft has launched a probe into its handling of workplace sexual harassment, including allegations against its founder Bill Gates, the company has revealed.
As reported by the New York Times, the tech behemoth’s Board of directors has appointed independent firm Arent Fox, based in Washington DC, to review its sexual harassment and gender discrimination policies. And, according to the New York Times, they will also look into various sexual harassment allegations against Gates and his company, dating back to 2000.
