Legal action | Huge rise in staff suing firms who block flexible work requests

Huge rise in staff suing firms who block flexible work requests

The number of Employment Tribunals relating to flexible working has increased by a whopping 52%. There were 193 in 2021, according to new data seen by City AM, as workers took action against employers who'd turned down their flexible working requests. City AM reports that this is the highest number on record.

In many ways, this seems to be going against the current zeitgeist - ‘flexible working’ has become something of a business buzzword, with a growing number of employers offering flexible working in bid to attract and retain talent. Indeed, many companies have embraced it enthusiastically, claiming that it improves productivity, reduces absence rates, and provides positive physical and mental benefits for employees.

