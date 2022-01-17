Google enforces mandatory weekly COVID testing, should you?

Google staff will need to undergo weekly Covid-19 testing if they want to work from the office, CNBC has reported.
The tech and social media giant has ramped up its coronavirus prevention measures yet again by implementing the new policy. This adds to its existing rules preventing unvaccinated staff from returning to the office and, more recently, alleged threats of sacking workers who refuse the jab.
