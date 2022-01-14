HR & Benefits Publication of the Year

Change the record | Worker sues firm for not playing enough 'old music'

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Worker sues firm for not playing enough 'old music'

Age discrimination in the workplace can take on many forms, but perhaps one of the more surreal is a worker accusing his firm of committing ageism by playing music that's too modern.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Fitzroy Gaynes took Third Space, an upmarket gym chain with branches in the likes of Soho, Mayfair and Marylebone, to an employment tribunal because the music played in the gym was no older than 18 months.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

How can HR help employees going through a divorce?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'More onus on employers' | How can HR help employees going through a divorce?

  • Feature
  • 7 mins read
How the LEGO Group worked with Sterling to create a globally unified Child Safeguarding program
Sterling
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Innovation | How the LEGO Group worked with Sterling to create a globally unified Child Safeguarding program

  • Insight
  • 1 mins read
How would a post-work contact ban impact UK employers?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'Right to rest' | How would a post-work contact ban impact UK employers?

  • News
  • 5 mins read
A Holistic Approach to Workplace Health and Wellbeing
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

A Holistic Approach to Workplace Health and Wellbeing

  • Webinar
  • Register Now
Future Proofing Your Organisation: Creating an Employee Engagement AND Happiness Strategy
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Future Proofing Your Organisation: Creating an Employee Engagement AND Happiness Strategy

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence