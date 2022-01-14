Worker sues firm for not playing enough 'old music'

Age discrimination in the workplace can take on many forms, but perhaps one of the more surreal is a worker accusing his firm of committing ageism by playing music that's too modern.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Fitzroy Gaynes took Third Space, an upmarket gym chain with branches in the likes of Soho, Mayfair and Marylebone, to an employment tribunal because the music played in the gym was no older than 18 months.