What will top the HR agenda in 2022?

In this myGrapevine+ piece, we explore the biggest priorities HR will have to face in the coming year. It includes:
An exploration of HR's talent crisis, from wellbeing to resourcing
New research on the severity of mental and physical health problems in the workforce, and the 'Great Resignation'
How HR can address the issue, and the suggestion of possible light at the end of the tunnel
This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.
Upgrade to access
This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.
myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.
- Access to exclusive member-only content including:
- The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
- Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
- Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
- Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of our award-winning Magazine and other publications.