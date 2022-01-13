Openreach sees significant boost in female recruits - here's why

This Daily Comment piece takes a look at why Openreach has seen a boost in the number of female recruits joining the firm. It includes:

Detail on what has resulted in this significant boost of female recruits.

Insight from the Chair of Openreach Scotland’s Board.

Top tips from a recruitment expert about how to create more inclusive job adverts.

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including: