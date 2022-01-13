HR & Benefits Publication of the Year

‘On the rise’ | Openreach sees significant boost in female recruits - here's why

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Openreach sees significant boost in female recruits - here's why

This Daily Comment piece takes a look at why Openreach has seen a boost in the number of female recruits joining the firm. It includes:

  • Detail on what has resulted in this significant boost of female recruits.

  • Insight from the Chair of Openreach Scotland’s Board.

  • Top tips from a recruitment expert about how to create more inclusive job adverts.

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including:

More Related

Upgrade to access

Already a member?

This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.

myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.

  • Access to exclusive member-only content including:
    • The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
    • Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
  • Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
  • Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of our award-winning Magazine and other publications.

First month just £1! *

Join myGrapevine+ Now
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £1 for first month, then £22.99 per month. One time use only.

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

Related Content

How to understand if you need to offer employment rights
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Trial shifts | How to understand if you need to offer employment rights

Feature
4 mins read
How to measure what employees really want in the time of the Great Resignation
OpenBlend
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Our changing values | How to measure what employees really want in the time of the Great Resignation

Insight
4 mins read
Transforming the Great Resignation to the Great Hire
Saville Assessment
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Insight | Transforming the Great Resignation to the Great Hire

Magazine
4 mins read
Latest employment figures buck post-furlough job loss fears
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

ONS stats | Latest employment figures buck post-furlough job loss fears

News
3 mins read
Leadership 2.0 - How to supercharge your leaders in 2022
Thomas International
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Leadership 2.0 - How to supercharge your leaders in 2022

Webinar
Register Now
The Essential Talent Acquisition Toolkit
Phenom
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The Essential Talent Acquisition Toolkit

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence