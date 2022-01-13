HR & Benefits Publication of the Year

Talent wars | Firm offers £150k starting salaries in fight for staff

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Firm offers £150k starting salaries in fight for staff

There’s never been a better time for employees with in-demand skills to look for a job. Recruitment firm Robert Walters told the BBC that professionals moving jobs as part of the ‘Great Resignation’ are getting an average of a 15% pay rise as a result - and the company is currently placing graduates into law firms on starting salaries of as much as £150,000.

The UK’s job vacancies have hit record levels – there were 1.21 million vacant jobs in the quarter ending November 2021. The post-COVID reopening of the economy, plus Brexit and the ‘Great Resignation’, has led to a scramble for talent that has seen some firms putting up salaries to attract employees

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Should your office Christmas party go ahead?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Omicron update | Should your office Christmas party go ahead?

  • Feature
  • 4 mins read
How to measure what employees really want in the time of the Great Resignation
OpenBlend
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Our changing values | How to measure what employees really want in the time of the Great Resignation

  • Insight
  • 4 mins read
Latest employment figures buck post-furlough job loss fears
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

ONS stats | Latest employment figures buck post-furlough job loss fears

  • News
  • 3 mins read
The debate over vaccine mandates in the workplace
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

NEW PODCAST | The debate over vaccine mandates in the workplace

  • Podcast
  • 1 mins read
Working together through change: Recruit with diversity
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Working together through change: Recruit with diversity

  • Webinar
  • Watch On Demand
Unchartered territory: Mapping a way through the Post-COVID skills crisis
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Unchartered territory: Mapping a way through the Post-COVID skills crisis

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence