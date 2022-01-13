Firm offers £150k starting salaries in fight for staff

There’s never been a better time for employees with in-demand skills to look for a job. Recruitment firm Robert Walters told the BBC that professionals moving jobs as part of the ‘Great Resignation’ are getting an average of a 15% pay rise as a result - and the company is currently placing graduates into law firms on starting salaries of as much as £150,000.

The UK’s job vacancies have hit record levels – there were 1.21 million vacant jobs in the quarter ending November 2021. The post-COVID reopening of the economy, plus Brexit and the ‘Great Resignation’, has led to a scramble for talent that has seen some firms putting up salaries to attract employees