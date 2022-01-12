How home working reduces stress in THIS sector

Working from home has become a hot topic of debate: one side of the fence, there’s the argument that a more flexible working style is better for work-life balance and therefore a stress reducer; on the other, there’s research that shows that working from home increases feelings of loneliness and mental distress.

Despite this, one sector is reporting that remote access technologies that enable home working have helped them feel less stressed at work – and that’s IT. Faced with the challenge of supporting both remote and office workers, one third of IT leaders have reported feeling less stressed at work thanks to flexible technologies.