The shocking pay gap between white, Black & Asian workers

A new report has revealed that a large pay gap exists between ethnic minority employees and their white counterparts. A study by networking group People Like Us and Censuswide suggests that the gap could be as much as 16% - equating to thousands of pounds over a working lifetime.

The study surveyed 1,167 UK adults and found that 24% of the racially diverse respondents thought they were losing out on up to £5,000 in pay compared to their white counterparts – equating to a loss of over £250,000 in earnings in a working lifetime. It also found that people from ethnically diverse backgrounds are also more likely to be passed over for pay rises.