'No jab, no job' | Citigroup gives thousands of unvaccinated staff DAYS to save their jobs

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Citigroup gives thousands of unvaccinated staff DAYS to save their jobs

Citigroup has allegedly warned workers that they will be fired by the end of the month if they fail to get a COVID jab within the next few days, in line with a company-wide mandate.

According the Daily Mail, the major bank sent workers a memo last week, reminding them of the impending January 14th deadline to submit proof of vaccination, a policy first introduced in October.

