IKEA slashes self-isolation sick pay for unvaccinated UK staff

IKEA has cut sick pay for unvaccinated UK staff who are forced to self-isolate following close contact with someone with Covid-19, new reports have revealed.
As reported by the Mail on Sunday, unvaccinated workers at the furniture retailer are now only eligible for statutory sick pay of £96.35 a week during their ten days of isolation. Comparatively, staff on the shop floor can usually expect an average weekly wage packed of more than £400 before tax.
