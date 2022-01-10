1 in 3 UK staff didn't take sick leave in 2021

If you thought the pandemic might have led to record numbers of employees calling in sick to work, you’re in for a surprise – according to a new survey by Instantprint, one third of UK adults did not call in sick last year at all.
And the survey found that just 2.3 million Brits took time off work due to COVID in 2021. The UK’s working population is 32.5 million – so this equates to just 7% of working Brits in the UK taking COVID-related time off last year.
