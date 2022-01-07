What can people experts do to support staff remotely this January?

This member-exclusive Daily Comment piece takes a look at how the people function can support staff this January. It explores:

A look at why prioritising mental health and checking in with staff is key.

Detail on the importance of recognition.

Insight from MetLife’s Head of HR.

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including: