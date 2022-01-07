The debate over vaccine mandates in the workplace

In the first HR Grapevine podcast of the new year, Head of Video Erik Niewiarowski and Head of Content Kieran Howells discuss the deeply divisive topic of vaccine mandates in the workplace.
With some major employers operating 'no jab, no job' policies, and others actively firing employees for getting the jab, the pair talk about the legalities around vaccine mandates, and how HR may choose to deal with the issue.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.