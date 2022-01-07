HR & Benefits Publication of the Year

The debate over vaccine mandates in the workplace

In the first HR Grapevine podcast of the new year, Head of Video Erik Niewiarowski and Head of Content Kieran Howells discuss the deeply divisive topic of vaccine mandates in the workplace.

With some major employers operating 'no jab, no job' policies, and others actively firing employees for getting the jab, the pair talk about the legalities around vaccine mandates, and how HR may choose to deal with the issue.

