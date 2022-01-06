Netflix orders staff not to discuss 'transphobic joke' show controversy

A leaked memo has allegedly revealed Netflix’s instructions for staff on how to discuss the recent controversy surrounding one of the firm’s comedy shows.
As reported by The Verge, the streaming giant has encouraged members of its talent acquisition team not to comment if asked by interviewees about the Dave Chappelle special Closer, which contained a joke many considered to be transphobic, and sparked global debates about LGBT+ rights, freedom of speech and cancel culture.
