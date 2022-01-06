How HR can support staff hit by pension age chaos

A new survey has revealed that the majority of fortysomethings are unaware that the age they can claim their private or workplace-based pension is set to rise from 55 to 57 in six years’ time – a significant change that could affect them.

The PMI – a body for pensions industry professionals – found that fewer than one in five of 2,000 respondents to their survey aged 40-49 were aware of the upcoming changes.