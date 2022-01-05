Google rejects staff wage rise before handing bosses HUGE salary boost

Google has courted controversy after increasing the salaries of its top executives, just weeks after the firm said it couldn’t give staff a pay rise.
As reported by The Verge, the tech and social media behemoth is upping the salaries of four of its chiefs from $650,000 to $1million (approx. £480,418 to £739,105, based on current exchange rates), according to an SEC filing seen by the publication.
