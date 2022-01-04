Worker sacked for getting COVID jab

In the UK, many workers are concerned about losing their jobs if they refuse to get vaccinated against Covid-19 – however in Australia, one woman has been sacked for getting a COVID vaccination.
News.com.au reports that Laine Chait, a comedian, author and alternative medicine advocate who worked as a client care consultant for the Newcastle-based Church of Ubuntu, was let go from her job in October after the Church discovered she’d been vaccinated.
