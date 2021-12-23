3 in 5 will spend Christmas break updating their CV

Up to 19.2 million employees are planning to use downtime over the festive period to update their CV, a new survey has found.
According to new research from specialist talent solutions provider Robert Half, three in five (59%) employees will update their CV over the holidays in preparation for a fresh job search in January.
