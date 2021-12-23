HR & Benefits Publication of the Year

New year, new job | 3 in 5 will spend Christmas break updating their CV

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
3 in 5 will spend Christmas break updating their CV

Up to 19.2 million employees are planning to use downtime over the festive period to update their CV, a new survey has found.

According to new research from specialist talent solutions provider Robert Half, three in five (59%) employees will update their CV over the holidays in preparation for a fresh job search in January.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

What HR leaders are prioritising in an evolving world of work
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Engagement | What HR leaders are prioritising in an evolving world of work

  • Feature
  • 3 mins read
How to strike the right talent balance
Access People
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Talent Management | How to strike the right talent balance

  • Insight
  • 3 mins read
L&D can drive the future of work - but it must create the right environment
LinkedIn Learning
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Feature | L&D can drive the future of work - but it must create the right environment

  • Magazine
  • 5 mins read
What Rishi Sunak's plans mean for the people function
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Autumn Budget | What Rishi Sunak's plans mean for the people function

  • News
  • 4 mins read
Power a Future-Ready Workforce
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Power a Future-Ready Workforce

  • Webinar
  • Register Now
Primed for Success: Why businesses need to coach for soft skills
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Primed for Success: Why businesses need to coach for soft skills

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence