1 in 3 have retrained for new roles during pandemic

Nearly a third of workers have retrained for a new role or profession since the start of the pandemic, while one in six have already changed roles in that same time, new research has found.
HR software provider CIPHR polled over 1,000 workers to find out how many people have retrained and made a career shift since the start of the pandemic, in March 2020.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.