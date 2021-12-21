WFH staff won't use heating due to price hikes

Whilst many remote workers have found that commuting costs have flattened due to working from home, it seems that other costs are becoming an increasing concern for many, especially throughout the winter months.
In fact, more than one in five employees will not turn the heating on while working from home due to concerns around energy costs.
