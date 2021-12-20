HR & Benefits Publication of the Year

Stress & overwork | Amazon HR worker claims doctor told her to QUIT over gruelling demands

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Amazon HR worker claims doctor told her to QUIT over gruelling demands

A former Amazon HR employee has come forward with a series of shocking allegations against the firm’s people function.

In an interview with Jacobin Magazine, the anonymous whistle-blower spoke of a series of wrongdoings they experience while working for the tech and retail giant’s HR department.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

How to operate effectively on a post-furlough landscape
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Legal considerations | How to operate effectively on a post-furlough landscape

  • Feature
  • 5 mins read
How the LEGO Group worked with Sterling to create a globally unified Child Safeguarding program
Sterling
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Innovation | How the LEGO Group worked with Sterling to create a globally unified Child Safeguarding program

  • Insight
  • 1 mins read
Experts weigh in on Chancellor's Autumn Budget 2021
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Rishi Sunak | Experts weigh in on Chancellor's Autumn Budget 2021

  • News
  • 15 mins read
The rise of employee wellbeing in a post pandemic world
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The rise of employee wellbeing in a post pandemic world

  • Webinar
  • Watch On Demand
Delivering Enterprise Wellbeing Initiatives That Work
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Delivering Enterprise Wellbeing Initiatives That Work

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence