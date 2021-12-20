Amazon HR worker claims doctor told her to QUIT over gruelling demands

A former Amazon HR employee has come forward with a series of shocking allegations against the firm’s people function.
In an interview with Jacobin Magazine, the anonymous whistle-blower spoke of a series of wrongdoings they experience while working for the tech and retail giant’s HR department.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.