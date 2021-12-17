HR & Benefits Publication of the Year

Parental leave | TSB rolls out new support package for staff - here's why

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
TSB rolls out new support package for staff - here's why

In this member-exclusive Daily Comment piece, we look at the new support packages available to staff at TSB. It explores:

  • A look at the retail bank’s latest offering

  • Insight from the firm’s HRD about why this is an “important step”

  • Detail on how this type of support could help employers and HR

This piece is only available as part of our myGrapevine+ premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including:

More Related

Upgrade to access

Already a member?

This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.

myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.

  • Access to exclusive member-only content including:
    • The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
    • Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
  • Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
  • Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of our award-winning Magazine and other publications.

First month just £1! *

Join myGrapevine+ Now
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £1 for first month, then £22.99 per month. One time use only.

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

Related Content

How to use bonuses to recruit in the current talent crisis
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

‘Incentivising & retaining’ | How to use bonuses to recruit in the current talent crisis

Feature
5 mins read
Is employee benefits data key to enhancing the employee experience?
Reward Gateway
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Engagement strategy | Is employee benefits data key to enhancing the employee experience?

Insight
5 mins read
The Changing Face of Health Cash Plans
Medicash
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Insight | The Changing Face of Health Cash Plans

Magazine
3 mins read
Why the firm rolled out a pregnancy loss policy
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

LADbible Group | Why the firm rolled out a pregnancy loss policy

News
5 mins read
Power a Future-Ready Workforce
Cornerstone OnDemand
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Power a Future-Ready Workforce

Webinar
Register Now
Delivering Enterprise Wellbeing Initiatives That Work
Welbot
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Delivering Enterprise Wellbeing Initiatives That Work

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence