HR & Benefits Publication of the Year

‘Great Resignation’ | 40% of staff likely to look for new role next year

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
40% of staff likely to look for new role next year

In this member-exclusive Daily Comment piece, we look at the so-called ‘Great Resignation’. It explores:

  • Research from New Possible on the top reasons staff want to leave

  • A look at how HR can help to prevent top talent from leaving

  • Detail on M&C Saatchi’s ‘Stay Interviews’ and Love Energy Saving’s ‘Flexible Flexible’ policy which could help with this.

This piece is only available as part of our myGrapevine+ premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including:

More Related

Upgrade to access

Already a member?

This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.

myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.

  • Access to exclusive member-only content including:
    • The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
    • Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
  • Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
  • Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of our award-winning Magazine and other publications.

First month just £1! *

Join myGrapevine+ Now
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £1 for first month, then £22.99 per month. One time use only.

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

Related Content

How defensive decision-making is holding your business back - and what to do about it
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'Second best option’ | How defensive decision-making is holding your business back - and what to do about it

Feature
7 mins read
How to strike the right talent balance
Access People
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Talent Management | How to strike the right talent balance

Insight
3 mins read
Pizza Hut's deep-pan talent management master plan
MHR
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Cover Feature | Pizza Hut's deep-pan talent management master plan

Magazine
11 mins read
2 in 5 Black workers are quitting jobs over lack of diversity
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Black History Month | 2 in 5 Black workers are quitting jobs over lack of diversity

News
3 mins read
The Great Resignation: How to attract and retain deskless workers
Quinyx
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The Great Resignation: How to attract and retain deskless workers

Webinar
Watch On Demand
Belonging at Work: 2021 Culture Report
Achievers
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Belonging at Work: 2021 Culture Report

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence